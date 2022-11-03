Gibraltar Becomes The First Country To Issue Stamps With King Charles III Royal Cypher

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have issued the first set of stamps featuring His Majesty’s Royal Cypher.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The set of stamps titled ‘The 12 days of Christmas’ covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period. They depict all the gifts that form part of the world-renowned Christmas carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, an English carol that dates back to the late eighteenth century and enumerates in the manner of a cumulative song, a series of increasingly numerous gifts given on each day of the Christmas season. The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Mr Stephen Perera, and have been printed on high quality gummed paper.

Collectors can purchase these stamps from the Philatelic Shop in 104 Main Street or online via www.gibraltar-stamps.com, and to send your Christmas mail, parcels and postcards from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters or online on www.post.gi

The Minister for Portal Services, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “We are honoured and proud to become the first country to issue a set of stamps with His Majesty’s Royal Cypher. We all know what the Royal family means to Gibraltar. Although we will never forget Her Majesty we will now show the same affection to King Charles, King of Gibraltar”.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: "Gibraltar will be the first of His Majesty's Realms to send His image around the world on our mail. I am delighted at this demonstration of our loyalty to His Majesty and the Crown."





