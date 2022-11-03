Women’s Mentorship Programme Fourth Cycle Reminder

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

The Ministry of Equality is reminding the public of tomorrow’s deadline to sign up for the next cycle of its successful Women’s Mentorship Programme. The programme is now on its fourth cycle and it has proven to be very successful with those involved. The Ministry is inviting potential new mentors and mentees to register their interest as soon as possible.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, first announced the programme on International Women’s Day in March 2018 and it has formed a key part of the Ministry of Equality’s gender equality strategy since. 89 mentees have participated in the previous three cycles and have benefitted from the expertise of well-established local and leading professionals.



The Programme aims to support women’s professional progress and development so that they can confidently aspire to positions of leadership and management.



The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women over the age of 18, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feel that they would benefit from a mentor. If interested, potential mentees are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register their interest. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so if applicants are not successful in securing a mentor in the first round, it is likely that they will be matched with a mentor for the next three-month cycle. The deadline for completed applications is Friday 4th November.



Mentors are encouraged to register their interest by sending an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support. Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.



Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very encouraged that we have already had an extremely good response and the Ministry for Equality has received quite a lot of e- mails from people who are interested in participating in this fourth cycle. Given how much I believe in the programme, I would not like for anybody to miss out on this great opportunity.



“From previous conversations that I have had with mentees, as well as mentors, I can say that the feedback that I have received has always been extremely positive and I feel that this programme has genuinely helped them in developing and progressing in their respective careers. Mentors have also come up to me to tell me how much they have also learnt from mentoring and from their mentees as well. I would like to say to anyone, who is still thinking about this, to not miss this opportunity and take the plunge and send an e-mail to my Ministry to register, you will not regret it.”



