The Nautilus Project Announces Ana Serra Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2022 .

The Nautilus Project have launched their new Nautilus t-shirt line with marine animal designs created by local artist, Ana Serra.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

With three unique designs presently, the collection is set to grow adding more of our incredible sea life images to the Nautilus Sustainable Shop products of which all proceeds go towards supporting the charity and the expenses that go into making our educational outreach program possible.

The Jellyfish design represents the increase in jellyfish blooms partly due to warming waters associated with Climate Change and the decline of turtles, a main predator of jellyfish.

The Nautilus design is representative of the Charity’s logo.

The Seahorse design represents the dwindling numbers of the two species that inhabit our waters and the importance of Saving Rosia Bay, one of the last homes locally to these iconic fish.

Ana, who successfully completed her Silver Duke Of Edinburgh service with us, is continuing her Gold journey with the charity.

We are very grateful to Ana for donating her incredible talent to aid the marine conservation charity and we're ecstatic to be able to support her artistry.

We wish her every success in the future and are already excited to see her collection grow.