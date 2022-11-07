Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Represented At MEDays Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2022 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association was represented in MEDays Forum organised by the Amadeus Institute between 2nd and 5th November in Tangier under the theme "From crisis to crisis: towards a new international order?". Messrs Steven Marin, Troy Jeffries, Brahim Krikaz and Joshua Lhote were invited to attend the 14th edition that was an opportunity to discuss the main geopolitical, economic and social issues facing the planet, including the war in Ukraine, conflicts and instability in Africa, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, food and energy crises, inflation, and climate change.

The following background information was provided by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association:

MEDays in numbers - www.medays.org



• More than 5000 Participants in the open sessions



• An experience of 14 years



• Also known as the Forum of the South, MEDays Forum is organized by Amadeus Institute



• 2022 marks the 14th edition of MEDays Forum, a key event on the agenda of major African and international conferences.



• The MEDays International Forum, created in 2008 and hosted by the city of Tangiers, is the main event organized by the Amadeus Institute. The forum has, along the years, become one of the main international geo-strategic events in Africa and in the Arab World.



• Today, the Forum is one of the most important geo-political and economic events organized in Morocco by a non-governmental actor.



• Under the High Patronage of His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco, MEDays Forum consists of about 30 sessions and panels that take place for 4 days in November of each year. It gathers a community of 230 speakers from 80 countries: Heads of States, heads of governments, political decision-makers, Nobel Prizes, representatives of international organizations, CEOs, experts and forefront international figures.



• The closing ceremony was held on Saturday 5 November with the President of the Republic of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, who was elected winner of the MEDays 2022 Grand Prize, succeeding the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, who won this prize at the last edition held in person in 2019.



• The MEDays Forum is undoubtedly a very important international meeting point not only for Africa, but also for the rest of the countries to take the pulse of international society and especially the African countries that have much to say and much to contribute to this New World Order. It is also considered by many observers to be the African Davos, as it is attended by the majority of foreign heads of state and government and serves to promote Morocco as an effective tool of 'soft power' in line with the foreign policy pursued by King Mohammed VI.