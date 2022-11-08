Royal Gibraltar Regiment Put Through Their Paces

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2022 .

Last week elements of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Chain of Command were hosted by Commanding Officer Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Lieutenant Commander Colman and his team to display the capabilities of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

As well as understanding the importance of their task in assuring the Sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW), they also witnessed members of the RG being put through their paces as part of the crew.



A series of scenarios were carried out, such as dealing with a person overboard and then a fire in the accommodation area, culminating in the crew being called into action to deter a maritime incursion into BGTW.



The MoD says this is just one of the many roles which the RG undertake daily offering soldiers an opportunity to broaden their skills beyond that of a regular infantry role.



