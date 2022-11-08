Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch Poppy Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2022 .

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. The red poppy is a symbol of both remembrance and hope for a peaceful future. Poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.

This year the Appeal will take place on Thursday 10 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel. Alternatively, donations can be handed in at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association club premises located in Irish Town.



A spokesperson said: “This year we are commemorating 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, in which Gibraltar played such a key part and in which a number of Gibraltarians took part in campaign to liberate the islands.



“During the Armistice Day event on Friday 11th and on Remembrance Sunday itself, the Branch will be proudly displaying their Centenary Pennant on their Standard. The pennant is awarded for unbroken service to the Legion and was conferred to the Gibraltar Branch as the oldest overseas branch to mark the formation of the Royal British Legion in 1921.”



As the Chairman of the Gibraltar Branch, Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato OBE JP says “By donating to the Poppy Appeal you’re helping us provide ongoing vital support to the Armed Forces community, ensuring their unique contribution is never forgotten. Your poppy shows you care”.



The Legion is therefore once again calling on the local community to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in safeguarding our freedoms and values.



Those wishing to take part in the Remembrance Day Parade are requested to muster at Kings Street at 1100hrs. Dress: regimental beret, tie, blazer and medals. March will be at 11:40.