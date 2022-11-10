Christmas Festival of Lights Next Friday

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2022 .

This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, will be held next Friday 18th November at John Mackintosh Square.

The event will be presented by HW The Mayor Mr Christian Santos GMD and will commence at 6.15pm with live music and performances. Father Christmas will switch on the lights at approximately 7.30pm.



The programme of events includes:



6.15pm – Performances by 1st/4th MMNO Gibraltar Scouts Corps of Drums, St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Choir, Stylos Dance Studios and the Gibraltar Youth Choir



7.20pm – Video and lights presentation



7.30pm – Christmas lights switch on



Following the event, the lights will switch on automatically every day until Friday 6th January 2023. As customary, they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and 5th January 2023.



For any queries, please contact GCS via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.



