Disability Society Pleased At Inclusion Of Census Questions
The Disability Society say it is pleased to note that Government have taken on board its request to incorporate questions relevant to disabilities in this year’s Census.
A statement continued: “In correspondence with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last year, the Society expressed its ongoing concerns about the lack of statistics on disabilities in Gibraltar; pointing out that the need for statistics is vital for future planning of a local disability strategy. The Society also suggested that including such data in a census would negate the data protection issues that could come with a separate register as census information is protected by law.”