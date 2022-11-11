Disability Society Pleased At Inclusion Of Census Questions

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2022 .

The Disability Society say it is pleased to note that Government have taken on board its request to incorporate questions relevant to disabilities in this year’s Census.

A statement continued: “In correspondence with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last year, the Society expressed its ongoing concerns about the lack of statistics on disabilities in Gibraltar; pointing out that the need for statistics is vital for future planning of a local disability strategy. The Society also suggested that including such data in a census would negate the data protection issues that could come with a separate register as census information is protected by law.”