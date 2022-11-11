Busy Weekend of International Sport for Local Youth

Finally, after several postponements as a result of Covid-19 and other extenuating factors the Europe Netball U17 Challenge will be held in Gibraltar this weekend with fixtures starting today.

The Minister for Sport Steven Linares welcomes visitors to the Rock adding that:



“It is great to see that after so many disappointments we are finally able to welcome our friends from the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Isle of Man. I know our girls have been working hard as have the Gibraltar Netball Association committee and the event will no doubt be another resounding success as we ramp up preparations for the Netball World Youth Cup to be hosted in Gibraltar in 2025”



“Additionally, I would also like to welcome the Sweden Under 18 Rugby Squad who will be facing our own National Under 18 Rugby squad tomorrow at the Europa Sports Park. It is the first such test for our boys but one from which they will no doubt emerge stronger.”



Gibraltar Under 18s face Sweden at 1.30pm in what is to be their first match at International level. Minister Linares also sends best wishes to the Gibraltar Football Association Under 19 Women who face Kosovo at midday as they close off their UEFA Women’s U19 Championship League B Group 5 Qualifiers against Bulgaria.



“The team face strong opposition again following their tough test against Kosovo earlier in the week but as with the Netball and Rugby squads International competition means that you will face the best. No doubt they will learn from these experiences. It is an immense source of pride to see Gibraltar go toe to toe and hold our own against big nations and once again reiterate our resilience and strength. The whole of Gibraltar wishes all those involved all the best!”



