"CM On Location" Community Meetings Schedule

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is continuing his "CM On Location" public meetings, an initiative that began in 2019, to provide communities and individual constituents around Gibraltar with direct access to the Chief Minister.

The meetings also enable Mr Picardo to see maintenance, cleanliness and general up-keep of areas or the failure thereof.



Last week, the Chief Minister has held an ‘On Location’ clinic at Laguna estate and enjoyed very positive and helpful engagement with both Tenants’ Associations and individuals. In addition, the Chief Minister has been engaged with the tenants of Glacis Estate, together with the Minister for Housing Steven Linares, to address residents’ concerns about a rise in anti-social behaviour that is being dealt with by the service of eviction notices on those who are responsible for these unacceptable occurrences.



In the coming weeks, the Chief Minister will be On Location as follows:



1.Tuesday 15 November – Varyl Begg Social Club



2.Wednesday 16 November – Mid-Harbour Family & Community Centre - which captures the area of that estate and others around it.



3.Tuesday 29 November – IPA Social Club in the South District.



4.Thursday 1 December – Plater Club in the area of Moorish Castle.



Any member of the public can request a time slot for a meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please provide details of the issue you wish to discuss with Mr Picardo in order to ensure that relevant information can be available to the Chief Minister on the day of your meeting with him.



Mr Picardo said: ‘The "CM On Location" clinics offer an important way for Tenants’ Associations and individuals to meet directly with me and my team. It is important for me to have the opportunity to engage in a meaningful way with the community, understand people’s everyday issues and concerns, and to mutually agree ways in which these can be addressed. I have recently enjoyed a very positive set of clinic meetings at Laguna Estate and look forward to the upcoming meetings across Gibraltar. In Glacis we are dealing with a lot of issues on maintenance, cleanliness and anti-social behaviour and I look forward to other clinics in that estate also to address other concerns residents may have.’