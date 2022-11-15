New Police Recruits Start Training

New police recruits experienced their first uniform inspection by Inspector Quigley at Devils Tower Camp this morning. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Forming up at sunrise with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background, the 13 Royal  Gibraltar Police and 3 Gibraltar Defence Police officers will undergo a period of  intensive training before joining their respective forces. 

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including ex-UK police  officers, ex-military, a university graduate and a gardener. 

An RGP spokesperson said: “Welcome to Gibraltar’s Thin Blue Line family.”



