Heritage Awards 2022 Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the recipients of this year’s Heritage Awards.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This year 5 properties/projects received a Group Award, 1 person received an Individual Award, and 2 projects/groups received a Junior Award. The awards were presented by the Hon. Dr. John Cortes, Minister for Heritage, alongside Dr. Keith Farrell, Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at a presentation event at the University of Gibraltar. HE, The Governor, Sir David Steel KBE DL, was also in attendance as Patron of the Trust.



A Group Heritage Award was awarded to the Transfer & Restoration of a 25 Pounder QF Field Gun, undertaken by Monteverde & Sons and Gibdock, with the assistance of Keith Sheriff from the Ministry for Heritage and Pete Jackson MBE from the Heritage Trust. Their support and efforts to salvage this historical gun for proper display in Napier of Magdala Battery is invaluable to heritage preservation. These types of artillery were the major British field gun and howitzer during the Second World War and have since been used in defence and for ceremonial purposes on the Rock. The award was received by representatives from Monteverde & Sons and Gibdock.

A Group Heritage Award was awarded to Central Hall for the sensitive restoration and refurbishment of the building, undertaken by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Their works have re-exposed the original walls, ceiling, and other features which has not been seen for many years, opening the hall and its history to the public once again. The refurbishment included the installation of an elegant new stained-glass window designed by local artist Sean Ballester which was unveiled earlier this year. The award was received by the CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne, Head of Facilicities, Mark Cortes and Billy Russo from Soul Construction.

A Group Heritage Award was awarded to ‘The Awakening’ Light show experience in St. Michael’s Cave, created by Wright Tech Media. Their work has taken the interpretation and staging of this historic cavern to a new level. The computerised light show has been designed to enhance the natural beauty of the cave and tells the geological story of Gibraltar in an intuitive and immersive way. The experience also includes a freely available educational package that appeals to school age children. Interactive QR codes placed around the cave introduce younger visitors to the ancient history of the Rock through their cartoon guide, ’Wally the Macaque’. The visitor experience is finished off with a range of quality unique souvenirs. The award was received by Christian Wright, Director of Wright Tech Media.

A Group Heritage Award was awarded to Sylvian Suites, Castle Road & Frazer’s Ramp for the refurbishment of what was previously known as blocks ‘H, I and J’ of the former Police Barracks estate in the Old Town. The buildings were in a state of severe neglect and dilapidation, full of debris and detritus before being taken on in 2017. Restricted access to the site meant that traditional piling techniques were not an option and the buildings were at risk of demolition. The project has seen the successful recovery of these buildings using a technique that was new to Gibraltar, the insertion of a ‘sleeve’ within the building which has allowed for the retention of the building fabric while preserving the external appearance and respecting the traditional fenestration. The Sylvian Suites project demonstrates that with the will to do so, we can recover and reuse our traditional buildings for modern living in the Old Town. The award was received by Ismael Manzoro from Vangio Properties Ltd.

A Group Heritage Award is awarded to ‘The Tower’, Command HQ, HM Naval Base for the sensitive restoration and refurbishment of this early 20th century building, formerly the Headquaters for the Royal Navy in Gibraltar until 1989 when it became the Headquaters for British Forces Gibraltar. This refurbishment was undertaken with a conservation-led approach. Key features such as the limestone walls, fenestration, balustrades, and walkways were carefully and sensitively refurbished and restored to retain its 1905 appearance whilst also providing a 21st century workspace for the workforce and users. A further discovery of an ARP shelter under the courtyard has increased its heritage value and story. The Tower is the most visited and high-profile building in the MOD estate in Gibraltar and new life has now been breathed into the building. This has enhanced its historic and architectural interest and underpinned the military ethos of the site. The award was received by representatives from the Defence Infastructure Organisation.

An Individual Heritage Award was awarded to Dr. Sam Benady for his exemplary contribution to heritage preservation and the Gibraltar subject. He has dedicated many years to promoting and shedding light on Gibraltar’s rich history, through storytelling, research, and publications – two of his publications (Bresciano Mysteries and A Pictorial History of Gibraltar) have previously received Heritage Awards. A past Board Member of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, he is an active advocate of heritage preservation in Gibraltar. He is a core contributor to the Gibraltar Heritage Journal, serving currently on the Editorial Board. His latest project a blog called ‘Keys of the City’ has hundreds of articles and notes on Gibraltar’s history, using the platform to deliver bitesize chunks of our history to a new online generation, exposing little known aspects of history or correcting factual errors. Dr. Benady is a staunch promoter of Gibraltar and its heritage. The award was received by Dr. Sam Benady.

A Junior Heritage Award was awarded to Cristina Reyes for the careful restoration of a ‘Farm Boiler’ as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. Cristina has dedicated many months to the restoration of this item which was in a poor state after salvage from a local garden. Boilers such as these were once common on the Rock, used for the preparation of food for the Garrison in the war years. Even after completion of this project she continues her involvement with the Fortress of Gibraltar Group, learning from her surroundings and sharing her historical knowledge with others. This project is a perfect example of how our heritage can inspire our youth. The award was received by Cristina Reyes.