MAG To Host Two Concerts This Week At Inces Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2022 .

MAG have announced two events that will be taking place in the Inces Hall. Eneko Alberdi & La No Solo Blues band will perform Thursday 24th November and Jumping at shadows will perform Saturday 26th November.

A statement from MAG follows below:

After the success of the Blues night earlier this year, which debuted local band Jumping at Shadows, The musicians association of Gibraltar will be organising 2 events at the Ince’s Hall. The first night is Thursday 24th November with the Eneko Alberdi & La No Solo Blues band, the second evening is the 26th November with local band Jumping at shadows. Both events will start at 7:30pm.

Both nights promise to be a wonderful experience, with the Eneko Alberdi & La No Solo Blues band playing their versions of classic blues numbers, whilst Jumping at Shadows will be performing a mesmerizing set of songs by well known artists which range from the great Gary Moore, to Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton and many more.



This is an experience not to be missed and now you can get your free tickets by spending over £25 in any of the businesses supporting the Gibraltar BID project or alternatively you can purchase a ticket for only £10 at https://www.buytickets.gi/even ts/jumping-at-shadows-563

These events help to support the local music scene, allowing local organization to produce entertainment for our community.

Don’t miss out on these 2 spectacular evenings of music and get your ticket now!