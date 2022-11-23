Gibraltar Delegates Address Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2022 .

Ms Christina Linares and Mr Joey Pitaluga are representing Gibraltar in the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament following an essay competition that led to their selection for the event by the Commonwealth Youth Association. This year’s CWP is ongoing in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from the 20th to the 24th November.

Gibraltar first participated in 2018, and again in 2019, and has also taken part in virtual meetings held since due to COVID-19. This is the first physical event since the 2019 Commonwealth Youth Parliament in New Delhi.



Building on their own experiences of the past few years, Ms Linares and Mr Pitaluga discussed a bill regarding the rights of students to access remote learning and the rights of workers to increased flexibility.



The four-day event provides key developmental opportunities for young people and the chance to connect and engage with their peers from across the Commonwealth.



The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, will meet with Ms Linares and Mr Pitaluga on their return to Gibraltar for a briefing on their experience.



