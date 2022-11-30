Tax Return Reminder And Extension Of Filing Date

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2022 .

The Government has extended the Tax Return filing date to Friday 16th December 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Haven’t filed your tax return yet? Don’t wait any longer to comply.

Do it now via email using our PDF. Itis simple to complete and file by email directly with the Income Tax Office. It does not require you to be a verified eGov user but you will need to accompany your submission with a copy of your photo ID so thatthe IncomeTaxOffice can confirm your submission.

If your circumstances have not changed, you can complete this form within 5 minutes.

Do not delay any longer and access this on our main webpage at www.gibraltar.gov.gi. Very simple explanatory notes are also available at this location.





