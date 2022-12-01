ERG/AOP Mark World AIDs Day

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

ERG/AOP are today marking World AIDs Day and have extended their thoughts to local families who lost loved ones.

A statement from AOP/ERG follows below:

As we edge towards a half century since the tragic eruption of the virus that took so many lives amidst hatred and heightened discrimination, ERG/AOP remembers the innocents and their families today. And we extend our special thoughts to local families who lost loved ones.

'And just as we pioneered justice for the LGBT+ community in Gibraltar from the year 2000 to today in order to bring real and effective change, we also recognise the important role Government and the Ministry of Equality played in making justice a reality.

'The GHA, too, took the measures and offered the support to affected individuals that has led to the early sad days of HIV/Aids turning to the expectation and hope of successful treatment for a fulfilling life.

'ERG welcomes and supports the GHA's marking of this important international Day in Gibraltar and congratulates both Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, and Prof. Geoghegan, Director General GHA.