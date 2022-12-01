Minister Daryanani Opens CAPA World Aviation Summit And Awards for Excellence

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

Minister for Business, Tourism & The Port, Vijay Daryanani, has today opened the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence.

The two-day Summit is being hosted at the Sunborn Hotel and has welcomed numerous aviation and travel representatives from around the world to Gibraltar to share an outlook on the future for the aviation industry.



Minister Daryanani said “I am delighted to be able to welcome delegates from all over the world to Gibraltar for this extremely prestigious event in the world’s aviation calendar. This is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase what Gibraltar has to offer to these top airline executives and put our brand in the upper echelons of this industry. I am certain this summit will be a huge success and look forward to being able to host many more events of this calibre to Gibraltar in the future”.



