Care Agency Donates Funds to Father Charlie’s Soup Kitchen

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2022 .

Over the course of the last month, the Care Agency’s Events Committee, with the support from all its services, staff, and members of the public have sought to raise funds for the soup kitchen run by Father Charles Azzopardi and his Parish.

Several fund-raising events have been held by different departments within the organisation, this included a Yoga session at Waterport Terraces delivered by Jasmine Viagas from Jagrathi Yoga.



A Care Agency statement continued: “Father Charlie is very grateful to the Care Agency and members of our wider community for their support. This is the second occasion in 2022 where the Care Agency have donated to the Soup Kitchen. St Theresa’s parish is an invaluable resource to Gibraltar, especially to our most vulnerable members in our society. We look forward to our continued partnership working with Father Charlie and his team to support individuals and families in need.



“The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas is delighted to announce a total of £2,550 has been raised. Additionally, EROSKI Gibraltar have kindly agreed to donate 5% of the total monies raised making a total of £2,677.5.



“On behalf of the CEO and the Events Committee, thank you very much for your support throughout the year.”