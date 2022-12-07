Refresher Training Undertaken By Gibraltar Port Authority Vessel Traffic Services Team

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2022 .

Members of the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) team at the Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended VTS training in the UK in order to refresh and update their VTS training.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar follows the standards set out by IALA course models for VTS training and carries out the training in centres that are approved by the UK’s Maritime Coastguard Association (MCA).

The participants attended the different courses held at training centres based in both South Shields and Grimsby and which consisted of classroom and simulator training focusing on updates, recent changes toVTS regulations and best practices. Participants also took part in a series of realistic and interactive simulation exercises designed to test individuals in all aspects of providing safe and efficient Vessel Traffic Services and were subsequently awarded their MCA approved certificate.

John Ghio,CEO and Captain of the Port was delighted that all members oftheVTS team completed their mandatory refresher training programmes with flying colours, demonstrating the high standards at which they normally operate on a daily basis to ensure the safe navigation of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, while at the same time maintaining the efficiency of the Port.





