First Place Success For Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band Member

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2022 .

A member of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment has taken part in the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships in Aldershot.

Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez today represented the Infantry in the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships, where he took first place on the 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team.



Private Gonzalez, 26, recently took part in his third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham over the summer where he competed in similar swimming events and is hoping to be selected for the next Island Games in Guernsey.





