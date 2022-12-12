Minister Daryanani At Commonwealth Trade And Investment Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 12 December 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Jared Peralta, Country Director of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Gibraltar Office, also attended.

Organized by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the event was attended by Heads of Government, Ministers and senior business leaders across the Commonwealth for two days of sessions, meetings and networking.

The summit was also attended by local firms Hassans, Triays, AM Capurro & Sons and the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association.

The Minister was invited to take part in a round table discussion titled “The future of the global workplace” which included politicians and business leaders from around the Commonwealth.

He met with prospective investors who showed interestin Gibraltar. There was also an opportunity to meet numerous politicians including former UK Prime Minster the Rt Hon David Cameron.

Minister Daryanani continued his business marketing drive by participating in a presentation at Gibraltar House hosted in conjunction with theCommonwealth Enterprise and InvestmentCouncil showcasing Investment opportunities in Gibraltar. Over 40 guests attended from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Gabon, Serbia and Australia.

MinisterDaryanani commented “Thiswas an exciting investment summit.It allowed me to continue talking with people who I have met at similar events. It also gave me the chance to make new contacts for us, from hotels to banks to real estate, interest in Gibraltar is at an all-time high. It was also great to see some of our local companies attending. They understand the importance of the Commonwealth even more since we have left the EU. I am delighted to see this private sector involvement for Gibraltar PLC. The Government is working tirelessly and proactively to turn the economy around and we will not stop until we get to the successful levels before the pandemic”





