SNAG Community Art Project Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 12 December 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD welcomed SNAG to City Hall where he was presented with a Community Art Project. SNAG and local artist Cristina Rodriguez coordinated a project where they collaborated with local schools and organisations. The art piece was to portray unity, acceptance, strength, diversity and inclusion through visual imagery.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The art piece was displayed at John Mackintosh Square on the 3rd December to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Members of the public were encouraged to add to the work with a fingerprint making the project truly inclusive of our community.

Representatives from the eighteen local schools and entities involved, and SNAG committee members presented the final art work to His Worship at the Mayor’s Parlour.

His Worship was delighted to accept the artwork, spoke of how it truly represented our community and congratulated Cristina Rodriguez on her vision. He also thanked SNAG and all those involved for their efforts in creating such a beautiful collaboration. The artwork will now be displayed in the Mayor’s Piano Room for the next few months.



