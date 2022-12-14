Teenager Sentenced For Burglaries

A local teenager has been sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two burglaries.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Michael Martin, 19, of Flat Bastion Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The teenager, who is currently serving a prison sentence for burglary and theft offences, will serve the new sentences consecutively – meaning he will serve 22 weeks on top of previous sentences.

In the first case, which happened just after 4pm on Sunday 3 October 2021, Martin went into All’s Well bar in Casemates Square and stole £70 in cash from behind the bar, whilst the staff were busy.

After realising the money was missing, staff reported the matter to the RGP and Martin was identified on CCTV footage. Just over an hour later, he was arrested in Ocean Village. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to the Burglary.

In the second case, the Magistrates’ Court heard how Martin broke into the Med Rowing Club in the early hours of Monday November 1 last year.

Once inside, he stole £2,166 in cash and caused £1,600 pounds worth of damage. RGP Crime Scene Investigators seized a pair of discarded gloves, which were sent for forensic examination to the UK – and were found to match Martin’s DNA.

The teenager was arrested on 18 February this year after the results of the DNA examination were confirmed. He pleaded guilty to one count of Burglary and was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

The two sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of 22 weeks.





