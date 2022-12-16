Metal Concert At GASA Clubhouse This Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2022 .

This saturday there will be a metal concert taking place at the Gasa Clubhouse.

A statement follows below:

This Saturday the 17th we will see the return of Lust After Dark, wecandividebyzero and Fearless in Motion for another night of metal at the Gasa Clubhouse.

This time they will be joined by newcomers Judgement, with their covers of popular songs from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold

Doors open at 8 and entry to the event is £10 and can be paid at the door or by contacting any of the bands via Facebook or Instagram.