GHA Director General’s Christmas Message

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2022 .

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, has delivered a Christmas message to all GHA patients and staff.

Prof Geoghegan said: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all GHA patients and staff a happy and safe Christmas.

‘This year has seen a whole programme of changes at the GHA, with many more positive things to come in the New Year. It is going to take all of us to help create the GHA that we all want to see, which is one that provides the best possible service. I’d like to thank all GHA staff for their tireless work throughout the year, and particularly now during the winter surge in demand on our services. I’d also like to thank all those patients who are being responsible in their use of GHA resources, allowing us to focus on those who really need our help.

‘Please keep up the efforts through the holidays. Take good care of yourselves with reasonable and sensible practices to stay healthy, well and safe. If you find you need some medical help or advice, please see your community pharmacist or call 111 before you attempt to see a GP. Only use A&E in a real emergency: our staff there need to be able to focus on providing life-saving care.

‘I’d also like to ask the whole community to please spare a thought for all essential services workers at the GHA and our partner agencies who will miss time with their loved ones this holiday season in order to keep working to provide an excellent service to anyone who needs it. Thank you.’





