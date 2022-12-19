Job Related Fitness Training And Personal Safety Training

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2022 .

Nine Gibraltar Defence Police Officers took part in recent Job-Related Fitness (JRF) Training and a Personal Safety Training exercise at the Garrison Gym and HM Customs Training Wing.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The JRFT is a key component of the recruitment and deployment of police officers. The training involves a multi-stage fitness test, also known as the bleep test, where officers are required to run shuttles of 15 metres, against a series of audio beeps which get shorter at the end of each level, meaning the participant is required to run faster.

The test conducted is an aerobic test based on the physiological demands of personal safety training.

The Personal Safety Training involved a two day course of personal safety tactics which included how to defuse situations, learning unarmed self-defence skills such as restraint techniques and how to use police-issued batons and police-issued handcuffs in a legal and proportionate way.

The training techniques are in line with European Human Rights Regulations and equip officers with the knowledge and specialisms of approved restraint methods and enables the safety of both officer’s and relevant subjects.





