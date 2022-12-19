Minister For Sport Congratulates Local Swimmers

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2022 .

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, has congratulated the Gibraltar Amateur Swimming Association squad that has just represented Gibraltar at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 that have taken place in Melbourne, Australia from 13th – 18th of December.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: “Five National records and one personal best is no mean feat and once again highlights the importance of participating at World Class events. Aside from the countless hours of training, competing against the world’s best pushes our athletes and produces the fantastic results that our swimmers have just obtained. I join the whole of Gibraltar in congratulating them, their coaches and Team Manager Linda Alvarez and wish them a safe trip home”.