GHA Introduces Mask Requirements To Prevent The Spread Of Winter Infections

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2022 .

The GHA has introduced a requirement for staff and visitors to wear masks in all GHA and ERS sites with immediate effect until further notice. This is to protect staff, patients and visitors due to the increase in the community of all winter viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), seasonal influenza, COVID 19 and Group A Streptococcus (GAS).

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Anyone experiencing any cold or flu like symptoms are asked not to visit family and friends at GHA or ERS sites. The GHA’s flu vaccine clinic at the Primary Care Centre is also open for walk ins from 1pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 2pm on weekends. Appointments can also be pre-booked by calling 200 52441.

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘This is a temporary measure and will be kept under review. When presentations of winter infections reduce, the requirements will be rolled back again. The GHA appreciates the support of our staff, our patients and our visitors in working with us to keep our patients protected and safe.’





