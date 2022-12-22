Borders and Coastguard Agency Promotions

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2022 .

The Chief Executive Officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency Aaron Chipol is pleased to announce the promotions of David Martinez to Duty Manager and of Jason Tribello to Senior Borders and Coastguard Officer after a thorough selection process.

Duty Manager Martinez has been employed within the BCA since 19th July 1997, whilst SBCO Tribello commenced his employment with the Agency on the 21st January 2002.



CEO Aaron Chipol commented: “Both David and Jason have a wealth of knowledge gained throughout their extensive tenure within the Agency. They are two experienced Officers who have seized this opportunity through sheer hard work and dedication. I wish them luck in their new roles and I have no doubt that they have the skill-set required to succeed. Congratulations to Duty Manager Martinez and SBCO Tribello.”





