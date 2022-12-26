Jewish Community to Deliver Cakes To Essential Services On New Year’s Eve

Written by YGTV Team on 26 December 2022 .

As in previous years, the Jewish Community will again be delivering cakes to the personnel of the essential services who are on duty this New Year's Eve.

A statement continued: “The cakes represent a small gesture of gratitude to those looking after our population’s needs on that night. Regardless of belief or non, New Year's Eve is generally celebrated by many in Gibraltar as a special event. It is a night when family and friends gather together to bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new one. Members of the Jewish Community feel that a little cheer to those who are unable to celebrate will not go amiss.



“The cakes will be distributed by volunteers to the hospital as well as to Police, Fire Brigade, Customs and the Generating Station. This year because New Year's Eve coincides with the Jewish Sabbath the distribution will take place during Friday.”