ERG/AOP Saddened At Passing Of Rabbi Dr Abraham Levy

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2022 .

The Equality Rights Group/Action on Poverty have conveyed their sincerest sadness following the passing of Rabbi Dr. Abraham Levy.

A statement from the ERG/AOP follows below:

On behalf of all members of Equality Rights Group (ERG)/Action on Poverty (AOP), let me convey our sincerest sadness at Rabbi Dr. Abraham Levy's recent passing, Chairman Felix Alvarez said today in a public statement.

As both Rabbi and leader in initiatives that bore significant fruit, he left an important mark not only on this community but abroad, too.

May he rest in peace and may all members of his family and the Jewish community find peace and solace.





