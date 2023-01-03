ESG Concerned By Smoke Following Fire At Petrochemical Plant – Indorama Factory

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2023 .

Following the fire at a petrochemical plant in San Roque, the ESG has expressed concern "about the widespread nature of the vast plumes of toxic smoke that escaped the plant and blew, this time, over Algeciras town and many residential areas".

A statement from the ESG follows below:

Yet another fire at a petrochemical plant in San Roque this morning greeted in the New year. While the emergency response was swift, the ESG is most concerned about the widespread nature of the vast plumes of toxic smoke that escaped the plant and blew, this time, over Algeciras town and many residential areas. The ESG challenges the claim by Spanish Authorities that the thick smoke, while odorous, is not toxic.

Swallowing or inhaling hydrocarbons (released by such fires) can cause lung irritation, with coughing, choking, shortness of breath, and neurological problems. Severe symptoms can be produced if inhaled in quantity. The advice of closing windows, as the only health advice given by the authorities, is wholly inadequate and citizens should be guided to report to their hospitals with any symptoms.

This latest accident highlights the dangers of siting chemical industries in a densely populated Bay and the cause and safety procedures must be urgently reviewed.



Algeciras bore the brunt today, but, next time, who knows where the winds may blow. The ESG calls upon Government to follow up on the Spanish reports to ensure that highest standards follow in the handling of these combustible products stored mere kilometres away from Gibraltar.







