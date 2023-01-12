Local Author Callout – Gibraltar/ Tangier Exchange

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is calling out to local authors interested in their work being represented in Morocco.

GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is currently organising a cultural exchange with Tangier with several events planned in February aimed at promoting our links and artistic output. In conjunction with the ‘Gibraltar Morocco Business Exchange’ it is working on creating a library of Gibraltar publications in Morocco to promote our literature and writing. Any author interested in being a part of this initiative is asked to donate a copy of their publications.



These would need to be dropped off at the John Mackintosh Hall by Friday 20th January. Please contact the Development Unit for any queries on 20040843.



