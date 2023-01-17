GFSB Business Breakfast Club Open To Members And Non Members

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2023 .

The GFSB in partnership with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association will be running an open breakfast club on the 26th of January aiming to answer a series of important questions regarding how this alliance will affect Gibraltar businesses.

A statement from the GFSB and the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

The new bilateral agreement is a legal framework which replaces the old EU - Morocco agreement, allowing the UK & Morocco to work & trade together safely.

Under the provisions of Article 6 paragraph 2 and 3 of the Association Agreement, Gibraltar is included as a territory for whose international relations the United Kingdom is responsible. It is therefore without a doubt the case that Gibraltar benefits directly from the advantages of this Agreement and should fully consider Morocco as a trading partner.

Questions like:

Is Morocco a safe place to do business with?

Is there a legal framework surrounding Gibraltar individuals & companies wishing to trade in Morocco?

Can foreigners invest in Morocco and recover their investment and profits outside of Morocco?

Unusually we have opened this breakfast club up for non members to attend alongside members due to the importance of forging southern facing links in a post Brexit world.

To register your attendance please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (+350) 20047722.

Date: 26 th of January 2023

Time: 9:00 – 10:30

Venue: GFSB 122 Irish Town







