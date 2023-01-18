Army Judo Championships

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2023 .

Three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently competed in the Army Judo Championships.

Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor, Corporal (Cpl) Liam Conroy, Private (Pte) Norman Pozo all took to the mats in their respective weight categories.



In the plus 100kg category, WO2 Jeffries-Mor won the silver despite suffering an injury, while Cpl Conroy defeated some extremely skilled Judokas to win the bronze medal.



All competitors displayed excellent judo throughout the day, and Cpl Pozo, who was competing for the first time, fared especially well in the Novice category.