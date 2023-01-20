Local Artists Invited To Register Expressions Of Interest For Studio Spaces

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is calling on local artists who would be interested in renting a studio space, should these become available in the future.

A statement from the Government follows below:

GCS is working to provide studio spaces for our local art fraternity. The concept is very similar to The Art Hub in Woolwich, in London, which provides an all-inclusive affordable artists’ studio. The new cultural hub, should it proceed locally, would provide 24/7 access and free use of its additional facilities including printmaking and ceramics.

Expressions of Interest should clearly state what the space would be used for. Letters confirming interest should be sent to CEO, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street by Friday 17th February 2023.





