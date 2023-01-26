Fire Safety Officer Completes Fire Auditors Course

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2023 .

Leading Fire-fighter Shane Brown has successfully completed the Fire Auditors Course from the UK Fire Service College.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

This is a Level 3 Certificate comprising of six units to support the development and accreditation of Fire Safety Officers. Units covered included:

Identifying and reporting hazards and risks associated with fire in simple premises

Assessing risks associated with fire in simple premises

Ensuring measures are in place to protect people from fire in simple premises

Reviewing matters relating to fire protection systems in simple premises

Planning and gathering evidence for the purpose of fire safety regulation in simple premises

Visiting premises for the purpose of fire safety regulation.

With the ever-increasing challenges and demands in fire safety, this course provides L/ff Brown with a great foundation to identify and assess risks in different buildings and events and apply the necessary preventive and protective measures. This is in addition to other roles and responsibilities in the field of Fire Investigation and Command Support.





