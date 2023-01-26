Minister Cortes Chairs Multi-Agency Fireworks Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2023 .

Minister for the Environment John Cortes chaired a multi-agency meeting last week to discuss the issue of the use of fireworks.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The concerns of those present, and of the community as a whole, regarding the dangers of uncontrolled use of fireworks, from potential direct physical trauma to impacts on vulnerable citizens, young and old, and on animals, were discussed, as were possible measures, including new legislation with high level fines.

Present were representatives of the Environmental Agency, Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, HM Customs, Public Health Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Law Offices.

Further meetings will be held with a view to producing a framework that will significantly reduce the negative impact ofthe uncontrolled use of fireworks in particular on the welcoming ofthe New Year, so that the community can enjoy the occasion without danger or inconvenience.





