Loreto Convent School - Egyptian Day

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2023 .

Year 4 pupils at Loreto Convent School recently welcomed their parents for an Egyptian themed morning.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Year 4 pupils at Loreto Convent School welcomed their parents for an interactive and fun-filled Egyptian themed morning. The pupils started off the event with an Egyptian dance, shared facts and then had an opportunity to work with their parents on different activities; from crafts, to cracking codes, to writing hieroglyphics in a dark ‘tomb’, to a ‘beat the clock’ quiz. It was a morning full of fun ending with a mummy wrap race!