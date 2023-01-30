GHA Establishes Patient Voice Group

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2023 .

The GHA has announced the establishment of their Patient Voice Group. The Group, formed of community volunteers, will work directly with the Office of the Director General to monitor the quality of the service provided to patients across the GHA.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The group will visit different areas and departments, talking to patients, carers and staff to complete a structured questionnaire. The information will then be collated and a report will be prepared for the areas surveyed, so that the GHA can learn and make improvements where appropriate.

The Patient Voice Group are:

Vicky O’Neil – Head of Clinical Governance

Priscilla Mañasco

Terry Lynn Bautista

Roland Erwin Van De Vijver

Thelma Van De Vijver

Julie Gonzalez

Paula Galliano

Lydia Griffiths

Wendy Clouter

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I am delighted to Chair and launch the Patient Voice Group, another commitment made by the GHA as part of its Reset, Restart and Recover strategy to listen to the voice of our service users and ensure that their views are inform the GHA’s transformational agenda.’





