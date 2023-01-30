GHA Establishes Patient Voice Group

The GHA has announced the establishment of their Patient Voice Group. The Group, formed of community volunteers, will work directly with the Office of the Director General to monitor  the quality of the service provided to patients across the GHA.

A statement from the GHA follows below:  

The group will visit different areas and departments, talking to patients, carers and staff to  complete a structured questionnaire. The information will then be collated and a report will be  prepared for the areas surveyed, so that the GHA can learn and make improvements where  appropriate.  

The Patient Voice Group are:  

  • Vicky O’Neil – Head of Clinical Governance 
  • Priscilla Mañasco 
  • Terry Lynn Bautista 
  • Roland Erwin Van De Vijver 
  • Thelma Van De Vijver 
  • Julie Gonzalez 
  • Paula Galliano 
  • Lydia Griffiths  
  • Wendy Clouter 

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I am delighted to Chair and launch the  Patient Voice Group, another commitment made by the GHA as part of its Reset, Restart and  Recover strategy to listen to the voice of our service users and ensure that their views are inform  the GHA’s transformational agenda.’



