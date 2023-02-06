GSD File Miscarriage Leave Motion

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2023 .

The GSD’s Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips, today filed a Motion before Parliament seeking that the Government motion calling on the Government to "make provision for paid leave for people who have experienced miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or molar pregnancy".

Below follows a statement from the GSD:

The GSD’s Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips MP has today filed a Motion before Parliament seeking that His Majesty’s Government promote new legislation or amend existing legislation to provide for paid leave for parents who are grieving the loss of a pregnancy before 24 weeks.

Elliott Phillips, the GSD’s Shadow Minister for Health said: “The loss of a pregnancy at any point is a tragic event in the lives of any family and whilst many employers within community recognise that parents need the time and space to process their loss, the law must provide support for parents and provide the right to paid miscarriage leave. It is very much hoped that the Government, the Parliament and our community can come together and support my Motion to the House today”