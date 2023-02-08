Governor Hopes For Safe Return Of GHA Surgeon From Turkey

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The Governor is aware of the circumstances of Dr George Chami who is currently missing in Turkey, having been caught in the appalling natural disaster there.

The Governor, and the Convent Team, share the concern of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and of all Gibraltarians, and wish to send our personal and heartfelt sympathies to George’s family, and to the relatives and friends of the many thousands of people in Turkey who have been affected by this tragedy.

The Convent continues to work alongside the Government of Gibraltar and in concert with the FCDO consular team in the UK and the British Embassy in Turkey. We all hope for George’s safety and quick return to us here in Gibraltar.