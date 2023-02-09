Loreto Convent Mental Health Awareness Week

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2023 .

As part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, the pupils at Loreto Convent School took part in various workshops and activities.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The aim of the day has been to show the pupils ways in which they can help themselves in times of stress and anxiety, be it though exercise, dance, art, music, or relaxation.

In some of the workshops they have worked on friendships, building connections, gratitude and kindness towards others and themselves. In other workshops the pupils learnt about nutrition and how eating the right food can help us feel better too.

A huge thank you to all the volunteers who donated their time.