GibSams Launches Wellbeing Leader Training

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2023 .

As part of the charity’s established Wellbeing at Work activities, GibSams has launched a one-day Wellbeing Leader training programme. The course will raise awareness of wellbeing and mental health in the workplace, cover ways to spot and support those experiencing mental health issues and signpost support.

A statement from GibSams follows below:

Research by the World Health Organisation found that a negative working environment can lead to mental health concerns. Many of us spend much of our lives at work; creating positive environments is at the heart of the charity’s mission as it works to reduce suicides in Gibraltar.

Speaking for the charity, a member of its Board of Trustees said, “It is extremely valuable for organisations to have some of their people involved in keeping the subject of wellbeing firmly on the table and to act as a point of confidential contact from which people can be signposted to receive the relevant support. This creates more of a co-created environment for wellbeing that is easily accessible.”

The day-long course is aimed at employees who have a keen interest in workplace wellbeing schemes. It requires self-awareness, high integrity and confidentiality, being approachable and easy to talk to, and sensitivity and compassion, not judging and not fixing. Essentially, those who complete the course act as ‘wellbeing champions’ within their workplace and provide a point of contact for mental health and wellness support.

The course takes place on the 28th of February at £100 per delegate. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book your space.





