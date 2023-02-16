Unite “Concerned” For ERS Staff Due to “Lack of Transparency” About Future of Mount Alvernia

Unite the union has said that the “lack of dialogue” on the future of Mount Alvernia by the Government is “causing great concern” amongst its Elderly Residential Services members in relation to terms and conditions of employment, job security and potential relocation.

A statement continued: “The Union has most recently requested dialogue on this matter as far back as November 2022 to try to obtain greater clarity on the issue from HMGOG. The union believes that HMGOG is lacking transparency on the issue as to what their true intentions are on the Rooke Site and the future of the Elderly Residential Services. The Union was due to have a meeting with HMGOG today but it was cancelled on short notice by Government due to the lack of availability of one of the two Ministers concerned and was then only offered a meeting in one month’s time. The Union finds it deeply concerning that answers could not be provided by HMGOG today and believes this to be a continuance of unsatisfactory behaviour of repeated cancellations and delays. Whilst the advancement of the Rooke Site continues, there is a growing distrust as to what HMGOG seeks to achieve with the new site.



“Unite the Union has always been an anti-austerity union and will remain incredibly vigilant to plans of further privatisation within the healthcare service. The union has been raising concerns regarding proposals at the Rooke with HMGOG as far back as July 2020 and have repeatedly stated the union’s view that any new facility should be resourced with public sector employees. Unite hopes that clear, transparent discussions can take place with HMGOG to dilute any fears and will help in discounting any rumours of what HMGOG has planned going forward. Unite remains open to discussions on the issue in the interests of its members.”