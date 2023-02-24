Minister for Housing Visits Upper Town Properties

24 February 2023

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, together with the Principal Housing Officer, Geraldine Reading, met with Action for Housing’s Mr Henry Pinna, Ms Zohra El Gharbaoui Ariba and Mr John Calderon to view properties in the Upper Town and back streets. They also took the opportunity to meet with some of the tenants of these privately rented flats and see first-hand how their lives are being affected by their living conditions, even though the Government says that the Minister and his officials often frequent these areas in their own time.

A statement continued: “Minister Linares maintains that the construction and sales of affordable housing, together with the construction of rental flats specifically designed for the elderly, is the way forward. This maximises the return of existing Governmental Rental flats to the housing department’s stock for subsequent allocation alleviating both the housing waiting list and its waiting time.



“Minister Linares took this opportunity to encourage members of the public to anonymously report seemingly vacant Government flats to the Housing Department’s hotline on 200 40040 or via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so that these can be investigated.”





