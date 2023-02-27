Unite To Hold Morrisons Demonstration This Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

Unite the union is organising a demonstration this Saturday for Morrisons workers who have been on strike since the end of January over pay.

The union has rejected a pay offer made by Morrisons of 2.4%. The union says that the lowest paid in Morrisons are now paid £8.47 per hour, which is 37p an hour above the minimum wage rate in Gibraltar of £8.10.

A statement from the union continued: “Morrisons are not prepared to reopen negotiations on Pay 2022 and instead raise complaints regarding the picketing workers, whilst spending money on flying UK workers to the Gibraltar store, installing CCTV cameras, employing extra security guards and erecting barriers.

"Instead of taking these steps, they should be prepared to reopen negotiations on a meaningful pay increase, not a real terms cut in pay. These are workers who not so long ago were being rightly applauded for being on the front-line of the Covid pandemic.”

The demonstration will start at Casemates Square on Saturday 4th March as from 10:30am. Demonstrators will march to the Morrisons store.