Art Competition For Young Artists 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2023 .

The Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE MP, officially opened the exhibition on Monday 27th February and presented the awards. 18 artists submitted a total of 29 artworks. This year’s adjudicator, John-Paul Bautista, carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st Prize - The Ministry of Culture Award (£1000)

Alex Moreno – No.15 ‘Constructed’

2nd Prize - The AquaGib Award (£500)

Jeremy Ignacio – No.10 ‘Turn of the Ocean’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 (£500)

Demi Zammit – No.28 ‘Derelict Details’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 (£500)

India Borge – No.2 ‘A Form of Essence’

The Arts Society Gibraltar Sculpture Award (£500)

Matthew Francis Bosano – No.4 ‘All Falls Down’













The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

David Llamas – No.12 ‘The Concept of Life’

Hannah Vaughan – No.24 ‘RUGZ’

Michael Piris – No.17 ‘Mount Pleasant’

Phoebe Noble – No.16 ‘Flower Girl’

Shaniah Garcia – No.8 ‘Deuteranopia’

Stella Louise Bosano – No.5 ‘Under my Skin’

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday 28th February to Friday 10th March, weekdays from 9am to 8pm.