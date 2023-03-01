Testing Of Alarms In The Naval Base – Thursday 2nd March

The public is advised that, as part of ongoing maintenance and rectification work, the Naval  Base will be testing its Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation (NERO) alarm. 

Testing is scheduled to take place on Thursday 02 March 2023. 

A spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said: "Members of the public should not be concerned when they hear the alarm, no action is  required. In the extremely unlikely event of a Radiation Emergency at the Naval Base, an information  booklet has been produced which you can find on the Environmental Agency website under  Radiation Emergency Advice."



