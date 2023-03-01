Miss Teen Gibraltar Charlize Buhagiar Reaches Top 10 In Miss Teen Universe 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2023 .

Miss Teen Gibraltar Charlize Buhagiar recently reached the top 10 in Miss Teen Universe 2023.

A statement from No1 Models Gibraltar said:

Charlize represented the rock at most prestigious Teen Pageant in the world from the 21st till the 28th February placing herself in the Top 10 finalists.

Charlize Buhagiar: Being on the stage alone was already a dream come true, however being called as one of the top 16 qualifiers firstly was a genuine shock. I got to walk in my final evening gown to then later be called as one of the top 10 finalists. It was an indescribable feeling that i will never forget. The amount of support i have received from Gibraltar before and after the pageant is incredible and im so proud to have represented my beautiful country in the biggest teen pageant in the universe.